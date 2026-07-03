Chhattisgarh High Court bars forcing prayers in government schools
India
The Chhattisgarh High Court just made it clear: students in government schools can't be forced to recite Hindu prayers like Saraswati Vandana or Gayatri Mantra.
This came after a petition challenged a 12 June circular that tried to make these prayers compulsory, but the state government said it wasn't actually enforcing the rule.
Petitioners cite rights, HC closes petition
Petitioners argued that mandatory prayer goes against secular values and constitutional freedoms, especially since there were no options for students who didn't want to join in.
The court closed the petition for now, but said if any child is found to have been compelled, the petitioners can approach the court again, and appropriate action will follow.