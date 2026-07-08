Chhattisgarh High Court dismisses petition against state Saraswati Vandana order
India
The Chhattisgarh High Court has dismissed a petition that challenged the state's order for Saraswati Vandana prayers in schools.
Petitioners said the rule could make minority students feel pressured to join religious activities they do not follow.
But the court clarified that taking part is totally voluntary, so no one's rights are being violated or beliefs forced.
Judges stress voluntary participation in schools
The judges emphasized that students cannot be made to join these prayers if they do not want to, aiming to balance cultural traditions with everyone's rights at school.
The decision has sparked some fresh conversations about how schools can be inclusive while still respecting local customs.