Chhattisgarh High Court: refusal to marry after live-in not rape
India
The Chhattisgarh High Court has said that if someone refuses to marry their live-in partner after years together, it doesn't amount to rape.
The woman in this case had appealed after her partner was acquitted of rape charges, but the court found that consent for physical relations in a live-in setup can generally be assumed.
Judges: marriage talk insufficient
The judges explained that just talking about marriage during a live-in relationship isn't enough to prove intimacy was based on a marriage promise.
They pointed out both people know they're not formally married, and things like how long they lived together and their behavior matter when deciding if there was consent.
This decision sets an example for future cases involving live-in relationships and consent.