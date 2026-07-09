Chhattisgarh High Court rejects Gayatri Mantra challenge in government schools
India
The Chhattisgarh High Court has turned down a petition challenging the state's order for students to recite the Gayatri Mantra and other Hindu prayers during morning assembly in government schools.
The petitioners argued it forced religious practices on minority students and violated their constitutional rights, but the court did not agree.
Court: directive does not violate rights
The judge said there is no rule making these prayers mandatory or punishing anyone who opts out.
The state explained that these hymns are about moral values and unity, not pushing any religion, and fit with India's education policy encouraging cultural awareness.
Since there was no proof of anyone being harmed or forced, the court ruled that the directive does not break any laws or rights.