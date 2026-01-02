Chhattisgarh liquor scam: Ex-CM's son gets bail in high-profile case

Investigators say Baghel was a key player in a syndicate that collected extra cash—₹75-100 per country liquor case—from distillers, and moved more than ₹1,000 crore through unrecorded sales using fake holograms and bottles. The state's chargesheet claims he pocketed at least ₹200-250 crore via close associates, with total illegal proceeds possibly crossing ₹3,500 crore.

How did the case unfold?

Baghel was first picked up by the ED in July 2024 after raids in Bhilai, then re-arrested by state authorities while still behind bars a few months later.

The ED has named over 70 individuals and companies so far and frozen assets worth over ₹61 crore belonging to Baghel and earlier attachments worth ₹215 crore in total—including distilleries—while investigators have filed thousands of pages of evidence as the probe continues.