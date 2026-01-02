Haryana's sex ratio bounces back to 923 in 2025

Haryana just hit a big milestone: the state's sex ratio at birth climbed back up to 923 girls for every 1,000 boys this year—the best it's been since 2019. After years of decline, this turnaround comes with 5,19,691 babies born in total, showing a real shift in the numbers.

How did this happen? A special task force set out early this year with one goal—raise the sex ratio.

Their weekly check-ins and surprise raids made a difference, helping cut abortions by about 20%.

They cracked down on illegal clinics and shut down hundreds of centers breaking the rules.

Not all districts saw equal progress Some places did especially well—Panchkula led with a ratio of 971 girls per 1,000 boys, while Fatehabad and Panipat also saw big jumps.

But not everywhere kept pace: Gurugram lagged behind at just 901.