Himachal student dies after sexual harassment, ragging; professor among accused 

A 19-year-old student of Government Degree College in Dharamshala , Himachal Pradesh , died during treatment at a private hospital in Ludhiana. The death was reportedly due to severe trauma from ragging, physical assault, and sexual harassment at her college. The incident allegedly occurred on September 18, 2025, when three senior female students, Harshita, Aakriti, and Komolika, allegedly assaulted the victim.

Allegations Professor accused of obscene acts The complaint also alleges that a college professor, Ashok Kumar, committed obscene acts toward the victim. This left her in deep fear and psychological distress. Due to the alleged beating and harassment, she was hospitalized, and her health deteriorated further. She was treated at several hospitals in Himachal Pradesh before being referred to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC), Ludhiana for advanced treatment. She died during treatment on December 26, 2025.

Legal action Victim's family lodges complaint after her death The victim's family, shocked by her prolonged illness and death, approached the police a few days later. On January 1, 2026, the victim's father lodged a formal complaint with Dharamshala police. Based on this complaint, an FIR was registered under several sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Himachal Pradesh Educational Institutions (Prohibition of Ragging) Act, 2009. The accused include Harshita, Aakriti, Komolika, and the professor.

Ongoing investigation Victim recorded video The family said they decided to file the complaint after their daughter recorded a video on a phone, narrating the ordeal before she died. In the video, she accused the professor of inappropriate behavior, such as groping her, as well as mental harassment in the classroom and on campus. The student claimed that when she complained, the accused threatened her. Dharamshala Superintendent of Police Ashok Ratan confirmed that an FIR has been registered and the case is under preliminary investigation.