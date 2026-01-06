Next Article
Chhattisgarh: Man accused of molesting woman constable paraded in public
India
During protests against a coal mining project in Raigarh's Tamnar block, a man named Chitraseen Sao allegedly assaulted and partially stripped/disrobed a woman constable on December 27.
The protests were sparked by local concerns over the Gare Pelma Sector-1 coal project.
On Monday, Sao was publicly paraded before being taken to court.
What's happening now?
Sao and five others have been arrested so far, facing charges like rioting, assault on public servants, arson, outraging the modesty of a woman, and spreading viral videos. One more suspect is still at large.
Inspector Kamla Pusham was injured during the chaos but police say women officers are relieved by the arrests and trust that strict action will follow.