Chhattisgarh: Naxalite with ₹5L bounty killed in encounter
India
Fagnu Madvi, a 35-year-old Area Committee Member with a ₹5 lakh bounty, was killed in a police encounter on Friday in Bijapur district's Aadwada-Kotmeta forest.
The District Reserve Guard (DRG) launched the operation after getting intel about Maoist activity in the area.
Madvi was an Area Committee member of the Bhairamgarh Maoist unit.
What happened next and why it matters
After the clash, police recovered Madvi's body along with weapons, explosives, radios, and Maoist pamphlets from the site.
Bastar IG P. Sundarraj Pattilingam shared that these ongoing operations have seriously weakened Maoist networks this year—285 Maoists have been killed so far in Chhattisgarh.
He encouraged remaining members to surrender under government rehab schemes for a chance at a new start.