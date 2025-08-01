Chhattisgarh nun trafficking case: Women's safety, religious freedom in spotlight
Two Kerala nuns, Preethi Mary and Vandana Francis, plus Sukaman Mandavi, were arrested at Durg Railway Station on July 25.
They're accused of trafficking three women from Narayanpur and forcing religious conversion after promising nursing jobs in Agra.
The case began with a complaint by a Bajrang Dal worker, leading to FIRs under anti-conversion and trafficking laws.
The case is fueling national debates about minority rights
This arrest has put the spotlight on women's safety, religious freedom laws, and how fair investigations really are in Chhattisgarh.
One woman says she went willingly but was pressured by activists to say otherwise.
The case is fueling national debates about minority rights and police conduct—plus, the court's next steps could shape trust between communities in Bastar and beyond.