Tihar Jail rejects Rana's request to call family: Report
Tihar Jail has pushed back against Tahawwur Hussain Rana's request to call his family while in custody.
Rana, accused of helping plan the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks that killed 166 people, made the plea in a Delhi court on August 1.
The next hearing is set for August 5.
He's been held at Tihar since being extradited from the US this April.
Rana was brought to India in April
Rana was brought to India after the US agreed to his extradition earlier this year, following a Supreme Court decision.
Investigators say he worked closely with David Headley and played a role in organizing the deadly attacks across Mumbai's railway station, hotels, and a Jewish center back in November 2008.
His extradition is seen as a big step forward for India's investigation into one of its most tragic terror cases.