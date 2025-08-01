Tihar Jail rejects Rana's request to call family: Report

Rana was brought to India in April

Rana was brought to India after the US agreed to his extradition earlier this year, following a Supreme Court decision.

Investigators say he worked closely with David Headley and played a role in organizing the deadly attacks across Mumbai's railway station, hotels, and a Jewish center back in November 2008.

His extradition is seen as a big step forward for India's investigation into one of its most tragic terror cases.