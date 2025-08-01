Tribal girl meets President Murmu again—this time as a graduate
Rashmi Birhor, from a remote tribal community in Ramgarh, just became the first person in her group to finish school and college.
Her journey began after a chance meeting with Droupadi Murmu (now President) back in 2016, which inspired her to keep studying.
On August 1, Rashmi got to meet President Murmu again—this time as a proud graduate.
How Rashmi's journey unfolded
Rashmi joined the Tata Steel Foundation's Akansha project in 2017—a program supporting tribal kids' education.
Thanks to this support, she finished school at St. Robert's Girls's School and earned her degree from GM Evening College in Hazaribagh.
The project has helped over 80 Birhor students aim higher.
A full circle moment
When Rashmi met President Murmu again, she thanked her in Santhali, showing how far she—and her community—have come.
Her story is proof that with the right support, even the most marginalized youth can break barriers and dream bigger.