Tribal girl meets President Murmu again—this time as a graduate India Aug 01, 2025

Rashmi Birhor, from a remote tribal community in Ramgarh, just became the first person in her group to finish school and college.

Her journey began after a chance meeting with Droupadi Murmu (now President) back in 2016, which inspired her to keep studying.

On August 1, Rashmi got to meet President Murmu again—this time as a proud graduate.