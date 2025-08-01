Cybercrime cases in India up 401% since 2021

CyberMs on the rise

Crimes targeting kids have jumped too—over 3,000 child pornography cases and more than 500 instances of cyberstalking were reported between 2018 and 2022.

In just one year (2022), crimes against minors shot up by over 32%.

Meanwhile, India faced an average of 761 cyberattack attempts every minute in 2024, with hackers even targeting healthcare and finance after major incidents like the Pahalgam attack.