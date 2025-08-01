Next Article
Cybercrime cases in India up 401% since 2021
India's cybercrime numbers have exploded—cases are up 401% since 2021, with over 12 lakh reported by mid-2025.
Maharashtra tops the list, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.
In 2024 alone, there were a massive 22 lakh cases, making cyber threats a real worry for everyone online.
CyberMs on the rise
Crimes targeting kids have jumped too—over 3,000 child pornography cases and more than 500 instances of cyberstalking were reported between 2018 and 2022.
In just one year (2022), crimes against minors shot up by over 32%.
Meanwhile, India faced an average of 761 cyberattack attempts every minute in 2024, with hackers even targeting healthcare and finance after major incidents like the Pahalgam attack.