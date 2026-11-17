Chhattisgarh is on high alert as over 200 forest officials have been sent into the forests to track down Kabra Kaan, an elephant linked to 16 deaths over the past six to seven months across Surajpur and Balrampur districts.

The plan is to safely tranquilize and fit him with a satellite collar, but thick forests make things tricky.

The most recent attack was just days ago, when a villager named Dilaso lost her life.