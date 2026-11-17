Chhattisgarh on alert after Kabra Kaan linked to 16 deaths
Chhattisgarh is on high alert as over 200 forest officials have been sent into the forests to track down Kabra Kaan, an elephant linked to 16 deaths over the past six to seven months across Surajpur and Balrampur districts.
The plan is to safely tranquilize and fit him with a satellite collar, but thick forests make things tricky.
The most recent attack was just days ago, when a villager named Dilaso lost her life.
Official approval to tranquilize Kabra Kaan
The forest department now has official approval to tranquilize and monitor Kabra Kaan.
Senior officers, vets, and even trained helper elephants (kumkis) are ready if needed.
Once caught, experts will check his health before deciding whether he can be released back into the wild, with close tracking to keep everyone safe going forward.