Chhattisgarh Police reports 357 Maoist casualties
Security forces have taken out 357 Maoist insurgents across India since last year, including top leaders and many women fighters.
Most of these clashes happened in the Dandakaranya region (think Bastar and Gadchiroli), which saw the highest losses for the group.
The numbers also highlight just how involved women are on the frontlines.
Ongoing crackdowns plus more support from locals are forcing...
Operations against Maoists are still going strong, with a recent gunfight in Jharkhand leading to the deaths of a wanted Maoist leader, a CRPF jawan, and a civilian.
Authorities say ongoing crackdowns—like Operation Kagar—plus more support from locals are forcing Maoists to change tactics and lose ground.
Reports suggest their territory and public backing are shrinking fast as security pressure ramps up.