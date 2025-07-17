Chhattisgarh Police reports 357 Maoist casualties India Jul 17, 2025

Security forces have taken out 357 Maoist insurgents across India since last year, including top leaders and many women fighters.

Most of these clashes happened in the Dandakaranya region (think Bastar and Gadchiroli), which saw the highest losses for the group.

The numbers also highlight just how involved women are on the frontlines.