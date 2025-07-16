Delhi government establishes transgender rights protections

Transgender folks in Delhi can finally have their gender legally recognized

These changes mean transgender folks in Delhi can finally have their gender legally recognized without long waits or extra hurdles.

Plus, a new Transgender Welfare Empowerment Board is being set up, bringing together government officials, NGOs, and members of the trans community to make sure these protections actually work.

With over 4,000 transgender people living in Delhi (according to the last Census), this step aims to help tackle discrimination in schools, jobs, healthcare and more—offering real support where it's been missing for too long.