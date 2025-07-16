Madhya Pradesh priest suffers social boycott
A government-appointed priest in Ujjain and his family have been cut off from their village after he objected to moving an idol from a 300-year-old temple.
The local panchayat banned all social, economic, and religious contact with them on July 14, even expelling the priest's grandchildren from school.
Villagers signed off on a boycott order
Priest Poonamchand 'Punaji' Chaudhary had raised legal concerns about the unauthorized shifting of the idol and alleged misuse of donations by some local leaders.
In response, villagers signed off on a boycott order—anyone who interacts with his family faces a hefty ₹51,000 fine.
Community leaders have called the boycott illegal and linked it to an ongoing land dispute over temple property.
Authorities are now investigating after Chaudhary submitted video evidence and official complaints.