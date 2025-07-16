Madhya Pradesh priest suffers social boycott

Villagers signed off on a boycott order

Priest Poonamchand 'Punaji' Chaudhary had raised legal concerns about the unauthorized shifting of the idol and alleged misuse of donations by some local leaders.

In response, villagers signed off on a boycott order—anyone who interacts with his family faces a hefty ₹51,000 fine.

Community leaders have called the boycott illegal and linked it to an ongoing land dispute over temple property.

Authorities are now investigating after Chaudhary submitted video evidence and official complaints.