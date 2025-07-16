UIDAI deactivates over 1.17 crore Aadhaar IDs

On July 16, 2025, UIDAI announced it has deactivated over 1.17 crore Aadhaar numbers linked to people who have passed away. This big cleanup is all about stopping identity misuse and keeping the Aadhaar system trustworthy.

How UIDAI did the cleanup UIDAI matched death records with Aadhaar data, checking if there was any activity on those accounts after death.

If someone's Aadhaar gets deactivated by mistake, they can get it reactivated by visiting a center and providing biometric proof.

What family members can do now To make things easier, UIDAI now lets family members report a loved one's passing directly on the myAadhaar Portal using their details.

They're also working through more records from areas not covered by the main registration system.