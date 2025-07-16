Next Article
Indian Army tests Akash Prime air defence system
The Indian Army just wrapped up successful trials of the Akash Prime air defense system in Ladakh, testing it out at a chilly 15,000 feet.
Information provided on July 16 by top defense officials stated that DRDO and Army Air Defense teams scored two direct hits on fast-moving targets—even with the tough mountain conditions.
Akash Prime bolstering India's air defense
Akash Prime isn't just another missile—it's about boosting India's defenses where it counts.
Soon joining as the third and fourth regiments, it already proved its worth during Operation Sindoor by stopping aerial threats from Chinese jets and Turkish drones used by Pakistan.
Built with homegrown tech, it gives India a much-needed edge along sensitive borders.