Air India Express flight canceled due to technical glitch
Just before takeoff on Wednesday, Air India Express called off its Lucknow-to-Dubai flight after a technical fault popped up in the Boeing 737 MAX 8.
All 168 people on board had already settled in when they got the news, which definitely wasn't the start to their trip anyone wanted.
Airline set folks up with hotel stays
The airline set everyone up with hotel stays and offered either a full refund or free rebooking—most folks chose to wait for the next flight, expected around the same time on Thursday (July 17).
Passengers were told to keep an eye on official updates for any changes.
More cancelations expected in coming days
This isn't just a one-off—technical issues have been causing more cancelations lately on Air India Express flights between India and Dubai.
With these planes, which are more than six years old, needing extra safety checks, travelers might want to brace themselves for possible future delays too.