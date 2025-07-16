PM Modi's forthcoming visit to Maldives revives regional ties India Jul 16, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to the Maldives on July 25-26, marking his first official trip since Mohamed Muizzu became president.

The visit is all about boosting India-Maldives ties—think talks on trade, bringing UPI digital payments to the islands, and making travel between the two countries easier.

Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel announced the invitation for Modi's visit during his visit to India in May.