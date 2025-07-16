PM Modi's forthcoming visit to Maldives revives regional ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to the Maldives on July 25-26, marking his first official trip since Mohamed Muizzu became president.
The visit is all about boosting India-Maldives ties—think talks on trade, bringing UPI digital payments to the islands, and making travel between the two countries easier.
Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel announced the invitation for Modi's visit during his visit to India in May.
Modi's visit will boost India-Maldives ties
Modi will be there as the Maldives celebrates its 60th Independence Day from Britain, joining their big parade and festivities.
His presence highlights how India and the Maldives are working closer than ever, with hopes this trip will spark more cooperation in business, tourism, and tech.
India to host Nepal PM Oli soon
India is also gearing up to host Nepal's Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli soon as political changes unfold there.
Meanwhile, Modi's planned UK trip for a Free Trade Agreement might get pushed back due to legal delays—so keep an eye out for updates on that front!