Chhattisgarh school cooks protesting ₹66 wage, booked for rioting

The cooks had initially demanded a daily wage of ₹440 but later settled for ₹261, the same amount paid to MGNREGA workers. However, their demand was rejected by the government. "We told them many times to vacate the arterial road to New Raipur," a police officer from Abhanpur police station was quoted as saying, adding that no arrests were made despite an FIR being registered under sections 126(2) and 191(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Protest response

Cooks association slams government

Ramraj Kashyap, president of the cooks' association, defended their actions, saying they didn't damage any public property. "It's true we blocked the road. But we did not do any rioting," he said. Meghraj Baghel, secretary of the association, slammed the government for not understanding their situation and not matching inflation rates over the years. "Why can't they understand our situation? We work for four to five hours, and ₹66 is very little," he said.