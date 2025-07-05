Next Article
India • Jul 05, 2025
Chhattisgarh teacher caught dancing drunk with students
In Balrampur, Chhattisgarh, a primary school headmaster, Laxmi Narayan Singh, was filmed dancing with minor girls during school hours while allegedly drunk.
Students say this isn't the first time—he often shows up intoxicated and has reportedly abused them both verbally and physically.
TL;DR
Teacher suspended, education officials investigating
After the video spread online, education officials quickly suspended Singh and moved him to the district office while they investigate.
Local MLA Shakuntala Porte called for strict action to keep students safe and make sure teachers are held accountable.
The case has sparked serious concerns about student safety in rural schools.