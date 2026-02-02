Chhattisgarh: Tension in village after 3 men accused of temple
India
Things turned tense in Dudhkaiyya village, Chhattisgarh, on Sunday evening after three people accused of vandalizing a temple had earlier been released on bail.
Earlier on Sunday morning, the accused reportedly attacked some local youths for allegedly helping the police, which quickly led to a clash between two communities.
Police re-arrest suspects, bring in extra forces
Villagers responded by setting fire to the homes of the accused, and a few vehicles were also torched.
The situation escalated with stone-pelting, leaving six police officers injured as they tried to restore peace.
Police have since re-arrested the suspects and brought in extra forces to calm things down and keep an eye on tensions.