Chhattisgarh village fines parents if kids are caught gaming
Two villages in Chhattisgarh decided enough was enough—parents in Gahirabhedi now face a ₹5,000 fine if their kids are caught playing games like PUBG or Free Fire.
The idea? Get children off screens and back into studies and outdoor fun.
Over in Mathaldabari, the panchayat is hitting illegal liquor sellers with a massive ₹31,000 penalty and charging ₹10,000 for public drinking.
Villagers there have even pledged to quit alcohol completely, showing how serious they are about healthier habits.
The panchayat is serious about getting kids back to reality
If you've ever had your phone taken away for "too much gaming," imagine your parents getting fined instead!
These rules are all about fighting addiction—be it digital or drinking—and pushing for a healthier community vibe.
It's a bold move that shows just how far some places will go to help young people focus on real life over virtual worlds.