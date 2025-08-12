Chhattisgarh village fines parents if kids are caught gaming India Aug 12, 2025

Two villages in Chhattisgarh decided enough was enough—parents in Gahirabhedi now face a ₹5,000 fine if their kids are caught playing games like PUBG or Free Fire.

The idea? Get children off screens and back into studies and outdoor fun.

Over in Mathaldabari, the panchayat is hitting illegal liquor sellers with a massive ₹31,000 penalty and charging ₹10,000 for public drinking.

Villagers there have even pledged to quit alcohol completely, showing how serious they are about healthier habits.