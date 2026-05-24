Chhattisgarh woman carries mother-in-law on back to bank for pension
What's the story
A video of a woman carrying her 90-year-old mother-in-law on her back for almost nine kilometers in Chhattisgarh's Mainpat region has gone viral. The incident highlights the challenges of accessing welfare services in remote rural areas. The woman, Sukhmania Bai, reportedly walked through forest paths and streams to take her elderly mother-in-law to a bank to collect her pension.
Twitter Post
Video of woman with her mother-in-law
मैनपाट के कुनिया जंगलपारा में 90 साल की सास को हर महीने 9 किलोमीटर पीठ पर ढोकर बैंक ले जाती बहू…— Archna parganiha (@archana2098) May 23, 2026
ये सिर्फ तस्वीर नहीं, “सुशासन” के दावों पर बड़ा सवाल है।
एक तरफ बहू का समर्पण, दूसरी तरफ व्यवस्था की संवेदनहीनता।@vishnudsai #mainpat #PensionStruggle #BankRules #व्यवस्था_पर_सवाल pic.twitter.com/VwRyc8xfif
Verification challenges
Pension rules mandate beneficiaries to be physically present at bank
The pension rules mandate beneficiaries to be physically present at the bank for fingerprint or identity verification. This has forced Bai to make similar journeys for months due to poor transport connectivity in the region. In a conversation captured on video, Bai explained that there is no transport facility available and the journey involves crossing streams and uneven forest routes.
Delivery concerns
Video sparks strong reactions on social media
Bai also revealed that her family receives around ₹1,500 as pension, sometimes paid together for multiple months. She said earlier arrangements for local delivery of pension money are no longer functional. This has forced families like hers to undertake physically exhausting journeys for basic welfare support. The video has sparked strong reactions on social media, with many questioning why elderly and bedridden pensioners still have to travel long distances despite claims of Digital India initiatives and doorstep delivery of services.
Policy gap
Visuals symbolize gap between policy announcements, ground realities
The visuals have come to symbolize the gap between policy announcements and ground realities in tribal and forested regions. Difficult terrain, poor infrastructure, and limited administrative access continue to turn even basic entitlements into a struggle for villagers. Residents say Bai has been making similar journeys for months due to poor transport connectivity in the forested region.