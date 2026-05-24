Chhattisgarh woman carries mother-in-law on back to bank for pension

A video of a woman carrying her 90-year-old mother-in-law on her back for almost nine kilometers in Chhattisgarh 's Mainpat region has gone viral. The incident highlights the challenges of accessing welfare services in remote rural areas. The woman, Sukhmania Bai, reportedly walked through forest paths and streams to take her elderly mother-in-law to a bank to collect her pension.

Verification challenges Pension rules mandate beneficiaries to be physically present at bank The pension rules mandate beneficiaries to be physically present at the bank for fingerprint or identity verification. This has forced Bai to make similar journeys for months due to poor transport connectivity in the region. In a conversation captured on video, Bai explained that there is no transport facility available and the journey involves crossing streams and uneven forest routes.

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Delivery concerns Video sparks strong reactions on social media Bai also revealed that her family receives around ₹1,500 as pension, sometimes paid together for multiple months. She said earlier arrangements for local delivery of pension money are no longer functional. This has forced families like hers to undertake physically exhausting journeys for basic welfare support. The video has sparked strong reactions on social media, with many questioning why elderly and bedridden pensioners still have to travel long distances despite claims of Digital India initiatives and doorstep delivery of services.

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