Chief Justice Surya Kant recuses from Supertech insolvency case
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has withdrawn from the Supertech insolvency case because he knows one of the petitioners personally.
Now, a special bench will take over this high-stakes matter, which centers on 16 unfinished Supertech housing projects, leaving about 27,000 homebuyers waiting for answers.
NBCC appointed to complete Supertech homes
To help out frustrated buyers, the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) was officially put in charge of completing these long-delayed homes.
The Supreme Court backed this move earlier this year and told everyone to let NBCC get on with it as quickly as possible: no more roadblocks for people just hoping for their apartments.