Chief Justice Surya Kant says 'cockroach' comment targeted fake lawyers
India
Chief Justice Surya Kant has set the record straight on his much-talked-about "cockroach" comment, saying it was aimed only at people using fake law degrees to enter the legal profession, not unemployed youth.
He expressed disappointment that his words were misquoted in the media, leading to confusion.
"I am pained to read how a section of the media has misquoted my oral observations..." he clarified.
CJI Chandrachud praises youth, assures hearing
Chief Justice Chandrachud also emphasized his respect for young people, calling them an inspiration and a driving force for India's future.
He reassured everyone that the Supreme Court is always open to hear concerns and help address issues within constitutional principles and laws.