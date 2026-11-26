At a recent Constitution Day event, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant reminded lawyers not to blur the line between political agendas and their professional duties.

He emphasized that using judicial platforms for personal or political gain goes against the ethics of the legal profession, saying, "Disagreement is not a weakness of constitutional democracy. A strong Bar must be able to question, challenge and disagree. Equally, a confident institution must have the capacity to engage with criticism without treating every disagreement as a challenge to its authority. What matters is that such engagement must remain guided by reason, professional integrity and respect for constitutional processes."