Chief Justice Surya Kant warns lawyers against politicizing duties
At a recent Constitution Day event, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant reminded lawyers not to blur the line between political agendas and their professional duties.
He emphasized that using judicial platforms for personal or political gain goes against the ethics of the legal profession, saying, "Disagreement is not a weakness of constitutional democracy. A strong Bar must be able to question, challenge and disagree. Equally, a confident institution must have the capacity to engage with criticism without treating every disagreement as a challenge to its authority. What matters is that such engagement must remain guided by reason, professional integrity and respect for constitutional processes."
Kant urges teamwork to tackle backlogs
Kant also called for better teamwork between judges and lawyers to tackle issues like case backlogs and unequal access to justice.
He stressed that public trust in the courts depends on fairness and honesty from everyone involved, saying, "The credibility of the justice system depends, in no small measure, upon the integrity with which its officers discharge their responsibilities."