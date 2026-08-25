Chief Justice Surya Kant's 'cockroach' remark allegedly targets Saurav Das

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's "cockroach" remark during a May 2026 court hearing has caused quite a stir, especially since it was allegedly aimed at Saurav Das, co-convenor of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

The party's founder, Abhijeet Dipke, national convenor even called Das the "OG cockroach," embracing the label.

Kant's comment criticized young people who turn to activism or media when jobs are hard to find.