Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay inspects Chennai Metro Phase II
India
Tamil Nadu's chief minister, C Joseph Vijay, took a hands-on look at the massive Chennai Metro Phase II project (118.1km).
He hopped onto the Phase I metro from Government Estate to Nandanam, bought a paper ticket, and spent time greeting Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL) staff and interacting with commuters.
C Joseph Vijay previews driverless train
Vijay also got a sneak peek at a driverless train on the yet-to-be inaugurated Poonamallee Bypass-Vadapalani corridor.
At the Nandanam headquarters, he was briefed on how both Phase I and Phase II are shaping up.