Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announces AssamSAT under DBLOTT model
Assam is about to make history with AssamSAT, its very own state-owned satellite. The goal? To use space tech for smarter governance and real-world impact.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared that this move will put Assam on the map as the first Indian state with its own earth observation system, all built under the DBLOTT model: Design, Build, Launch, Operate, Train and Transfer.
AssamSAT to give officials satellite data
AssamSAT is set to boost everything from farming and disaster response to planning roads and keeping borders secure.
It will give officials fresh satellite data for better decisions and faster action.
The government is picking a private partner now: lots of India's space-tech companies are eager to join in.
This project also teams up with IN-SPACe under the Department of Space, aiming for steady data flow to support development across the state.