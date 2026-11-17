Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi raises Odisha DA to 63%
Odisha just bumped up the Dearness Allowance (DA) for its government employees from 60% to 63%.
Announced by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, this change kicks in retrospectively from July 1, and you'll see it reflected in November's paychecks.
Odisha DA hike benefits 8.5L beneficiaries
About 850,000 government staff and pensioners across Odisha will get a little extra each month.
The move will benefit about 850,000 government staff and pensioners across Odisha.