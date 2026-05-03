Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announces Delhi fully digital e-challan rollout
Announced on May 3, 2026, Delhi will soon implement a fully digital traffic challan system.
Announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, this move is all about making roads safer and making sure people actually follow the rules.
If you break a traffic law, you'll get an e-challan on your phone within three days (and a physical notice within 15 days), so no more waiting around for that dreaded slip.
Delhi license suspension after 5 violations
You'll have 45 days to pay or contest your fine online (super convenient).
If you challenge it and lose, there's still some time to pay up or take it to court (with a deposit).
But here's the big one: rack up five violations in a year and your license could be suspended.
The whole process uses digital surveillance and sends updates straight to your SMS or email, so staying on top of things should be easier than ever.