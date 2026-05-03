Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announces Delhi fully digital e-challan rollout

Delhi license suspension after 5 violations

You'll have 45 days to pay or contest your fine online (super convenient).

If you challenge it and lose, there's still some time to pay up or take it to court (with a deposit).

But here's the big one: rack up five violations in a year and your license could be suspended.

The whole process uses digital surveillance and sends updates straight to your SMS or email, so staying on top of things should be easier than ever.