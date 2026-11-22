Farmers will get compensation based on their crop type: ₹17,000 per hectare for irrigated land, ₹8,500 for rain-fed areas, and ₹22,500 for perennial crops.

The cyclone affected about 160,000 hectares in places like Hooghly and Howrah.

There is also a quick water removal drive starting November 23 to help with paddy harvesting, plus extra funds set aside for free seeds and betel vine growers.

Crop loss camps will be organized to make sure everyone gets the support they need.