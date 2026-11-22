Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announces ₹212.3cr relief for 573,000 farmers
After Cyclone Akvan made landfall near the Gopalpur coast in neighboring Odisha and then brought rain across southern West Bengal, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has announced a ₹212.3 crore relief package to support 573,000 farmers whose crops were damaged by the heavy rains.
Most of the funds come from the State Disaster Response Fund, with extra help like free seeds also included.
Compensation rates and recovery drive
Farmers will get compensation based on their crop type: ₹17,000 per hectare for irrigated land, ₹8,500 for rain-fed areas, and ₹22,500 for perennial crops.
The cyclone affected about 160,000 hectares in places like Hooghly and Howrah.
There is also a quick water removal drive starting November 23 to help with paddy harvesting, plus extra funds set aside for free seeds and betel vine growers.
Crop loss camps will be organized to make sure everyone gets the support they need.