Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan announces Kerala neighborhood network for seniors
Kerala is set to launch a new neighborhood network to support senior citizens, aiming to make life easier for older folks who might need extra help.
Announced by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, the project uses digital tools to spot seniors who are most vulnerable in each area and would function in coordination with the care-giving force that the government planned to create.
Kudumbashree groups use digital dashboard
The program runs through Kudumbashree groups at the local level, focusing on elderly people living alone, those bedridden, or struggling financially.
With a handy service directory and digital dashboard, it connects seniors to government help and tracks their needs.
This is all part of Kerala's 100-day action plan under the new Department of Senior Citizens, showing how tech and community can team up to care for elders as the population ages.