'Chief secretary or sweeper, woman deserved protection': Court raps TVK
What's the story
The Madras High Court on Tuesday pulled up the Joseph Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government over its handling of sexual harassment allegations against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA by a woman district collector. The court was hearing a plea by a woman advocate seeking directions to the police to register an FIR and conduct a fair and expeditious investigation into the matter. The Tamil Nadu police told the court that an FIR has been filed against TVK MLA Arul Vignesh.
Court proceedings
Why are obscene messages still being circulated in media: HC
During the hearing, Justice V Lakshminarayanan was informed about the FIR registration after the court directed the state public prosecutor on Monday to get instructions from the chief secretary and the collector herself on whether she has lodged any complaint.
The court had remarked that it could not pass any directions if the officer herself had not lodged a complaint.
Today, the court asked why obscene messages were still being circulated in media.
SC
'This is indirectly shaming by disclosure'
When the public prosecutor submitted that steps were being taken, the court remarked that taking steps after damage has been done was of no use.
"This is indirectly shaming by disclosure. What have you done? The complainant speaks about Facebook posting. I have to suggest you to do this. Why can't you do this by yourself?" the court asked.
The court stressed on the necessity of protecting women from sexual harassment, irrespective of their position.
Protection emphasis
Court asks if POSH Act committee formed
It also asked if any committee under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act had been formed.
"Whether she is Chief Secretary or sweeper or lower, she deserves to be protected against sexual harassment....I'm not saying it has definitely happened. But something needs to be looked into," the court said.
The court was informed that an All Women Police Station is probing the case.
Proactive measures
Cyber wing directed to remove obscene posts
However, the court felt that a senior officer should oversee it due to its sensitive nature involving an MLA.
The court also directed the police's cyber wing to take proactive steps in removing all alleged obscene posts.
The matter has been listed for further hearing on November 27, with directions for the state to submit details of investigating teams and the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under POSH Act.
Case
MLA denied the allegations
The petitioner had alleged that Vignesh sent obscene messages through WhatsApp and trespassed into the collector's official residence in an inebriated state at night.
The MLA denied the allegations, calling them false and politically motivated.
The petitioner further claimed that the collector had given a complaint to the chief secretary, the government of Tamil Nadu, but no FIR had been registered and no criminal case was initiated.