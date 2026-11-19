Chikkamagaluru schoolgirl jumps from moving car after alleged inappropriate touching
A schoolgirl in Chikkamagaluru district jumped out of a moving car after a man she knew allegedly forced her inside and touched her inappropriately.
She had said no to his offer for a ride to school, but he reportedly didn't listen.
The escape left her with injuries to her leg and back.
Police register case against Manjunatha Swamy
After the incident, the girl's mother took her to the hospital and reported it to the police.
Officers have now registered a case against the accused, Manjunatha Swamy, who is being investigated for luring and harassing the girl under false pretenses.
The case is ongoing as police look into what happened.