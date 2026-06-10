Child killed by nearly 6 stray dogs in Morinda
India
A heartbreaking incident in Morinda, Punjab: an eight-year-old girl was attacked and killed by a pack of nearly six stray dogs while she was out buying milk around 3pm.
CCTV footage shows her trying to escape down an empty street, but the dogs chased and caught her.
Locals blame authorities for ignoring complaints
Locals rushed her to the hospital, but she didn't survive.
The community is now outraged, blaming authorities for ignoring repeated complaints about the rising number of stray dogs.
People are calling for urgent action so something like this doesn't happen again.