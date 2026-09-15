Children find parents dead in Madaripur, Lucknow, police suspect murder-suicide
India
Two kids in Lucknow's Madaripur village returned from school on Tuesday afternoon and found their parents dead: dad was hanging inside the house, and mom was found dead on a cot.
Police believe a family dispute may have led to this tragic outcome.
Neighbors alerted police, DCP notes arguments
The children quickly called neighbors for help, who then alerted the police. Officers arrived soon after to investigate.
DCP North Amit K. Anand shared that the couple had argued both that morning and the previous day.
Early findings suggest the father may have strangled his wife before taking his own life, but police are still looking into all the details with care, especially considering what the children went through.