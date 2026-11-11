'Nothing is working': Video captures moment train derails in Assam

Moments later, the locomotive hits the barricades, followed by a loud thud as the train veers off the tracks.

The Kolkata-Sairang Express, Train No. 13125, derailed at Digaru railway station in Assam's Kamrup (Metro) district around 6:54am on Wednesday.

The derailment occurred while the train was being received at Digaru station to make way for another train.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) officials confirmed that all passengers were safe and no injuries had been reported.