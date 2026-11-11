'Nothing is working': Video captures moment train derails in Assam
What's the story
A video has emerged showing the moments leading up to the derailment of the Kolkata-Sairang Express near Guwahati on Wednesday. In the footage, recorded from inside the locomotive's cabin, the driver can be heard reporting a possible brake failure. "Signal red hai... emergency laga hua hai, lekin kaam nahi kar raha hai. Kuch bhi kaam nahi kar raha hai," he is heard saying in Hindi.
Twitter Post
Video before crash
At least six coaches of the Kolkata–Sairang Express (13125) derailed at Digaru station near Guwahati, Assam, around 6.54am Wednesday. The loco pilot reportedly failed to control the train's speed while allowing another train to pass. pic.twitter.com/B4hbIKKcSS— Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) November 11, 2026
Incident overview
No injuries reported
Moments later, the locomotive hits the barricades, followed by a loud thud as the train veers off the tracks.
The Kolkata-Sairang Express, Train No. 13125, derailed at Digaru railway station in Assam's Kamrup (Metro) district around 6:54am on Wednesday.
The derailment occurred while the train was being received at Digaru station to make way for another train.
Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) officials confirmed that all passengers were safe and no injuries had been reported.
Aftermath actions
NFR general manager, senior officials reach Digaru to monitor work
Relief and rescue operations were immediately launched after the incident, with a recovery train dispatched to clear the tracks.
The NFR general manager and other senior officials reached Digaru to monitor restoration work.
The derailment also disrupted train services in the region, affecting Train No. 12067 Guwahati-Jorhat Town Jan Shatabdi Express at Panbari and Train No. 15627 Coimbatore-Silchar Express at Panikhaiti.