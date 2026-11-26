China again claims Arunachal Pradesh as 'Zangnan' after military talks
China has once again claimed Arunachal Pradesh, now referring to it as "Zangnan" or "South Tibet," days after recent military talks with India.
These discussions were meant to ease border tensions along the Line of Actual Control, especially with winter coming up.
A Chinese defense spokesperson insisted the region belongs to China, pushing back against India's name for it.
India affirms Arunachal Pradesh, rejects renaming
India isn't backing down: officials have made it clear that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of the country.
They've also dismissed China's attempts to rename places, saying these moves don't change the facts on the ground.
Both sides are keeping communication open to avoid any flare-ups in sensitive areas where patrols overlap.