China positions 11 J-20 'Mighty Dragon' fighters near Indian border
India
China just moved 11 J-20 "Mighty Dragon" stealth fighters close to the Indian border, with seven spotted at Hotan air base in Xinjiang and four at Damxung in Tibet.
This signals China's push for high-tech air power in tough, high-altitude areas right next to India.
J-20 stealth gives China tactical edge
These J-20s are parked near key Indian locations: Hotan is about 245km from Daulat Beg Oldie, and Damxung sits 344km from Tawang.
The jets can dodge radar and hit targets quietly, giving China a clear tactical advantage.
Meanwhile, India doesn't have any stealth fighters yet and relies on jets like Rafales and Sukhoi-30MKIs, with its own stealth program at least a decade away from entering squadron service.