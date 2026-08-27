China to export at least 1.2mt of urea to India
India
China is set to supply at least 1.2 million tons of urea to India, covering at least two-thirds of a recent fertilizer order.
This move is part of China's plan to export up to 5.5 million tons this year, with shipments expected to start leaving Chinese ports by late September.
China eases fertilizer export rules
China recently relaxed its export rules after limiting fertilizer sales abroad, and now more than 20% of its export quota is headed straight to India.
This shift comes at a good time: global urea prices had hit a four-year high after supply chain hiccups, and India, one of the world's top importers, relies on these imports and government subsidies to keep food production steady for crops like rice and wheat.