China's ambassador Xu Feihong attends Varanasi Ganga Aarti, posts photos

Xu Feihong quote wins online praise

Feihong's post stood out because he talked about how events like Ganga Aarti reflect "Standing here, I feel what connects us across the Himalayas: two of the world's oldest civilizations, still alive and still burning bright."

His words struck a chord online: his post racked up over 50,000 views, with users appreciating his respect for Indian traditions and calling Varanasi "Beautiful words. Varanasi truly represents the timeless soul of India."