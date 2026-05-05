China's ambassador Xu Feihong attends Varanasi Ganga Aarti, posts photos
Xu Feihong, China's ambassador to India, joined the iconic Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi and shared the experience on X (formerly Twitter).
He posted photos showing the glowing lamps and crowds by the river, calling it a truly special moment.
The evening ritual is a big draw for both locals and visitors.
Xu Feihong quote wins online praise
Feihong's post stood out because he talked about how events like Ganga Aarti reflect "Standing here, I feel what connects us across the Himalayas: two of the world's oldest civilizations, still alive and still burning bright."
His words struck a chord online: his post racked up over 50,000 views, with users appreciating his respect for Indian traditions and calling Varanasi "Beautiful words. Varanasi truly represents the timeless soul of India."