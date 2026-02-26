'Chinese degree': Galgotias alumni embarrassed over fake robot dog display
India
After a robot dog displayed at Galgotias University's stall at the New Delhi AI summit was identified as a ready-made Chinese product, some alumni say they're embarrassed.
One 2019 grad, now working in tech, shared he's thinking about taking the university off his resume and criticized the administration for dodging responsibility.
Alumni are avoiding mentioning Galgotias on their resume
One former student said he's avoiding mentioning Galgotias on his resume or when asked which university he is from.
Some are even getting teased by friends and family who now call their qualifications "Chinese degrees."
The incident has sparked real concerns about the university's reputation and how it affects graduates' careers.