Chittari Haribabu killed in Nizamabad, accused of murdering Gandham Vaishnavi
A 26-year-old man, Chittari Haribabu, was killed in Nizamabad, Telangana, in what police believe was a revenge attack.
He had recently been released on bail after being accused of murdering his four-month-pregnant wife, YouTuber Gandham Vaishnavi, who died under suspicious circumstances with allegations of dowry harassment.
Vaishnavi's brother Santosh claims responsibility
Haribabu was attacked by several people near a roadside eatery. One used a coconut-cutting knife to stab him.
Police are now focusing on Vaishnavi's brother, Santosh, as the main suspect after he reportedly purportedly claimed responsibility in a selfie video and said he wanted to surrender.
The case is sparking conversations about taking justice into one's own hands and the challenges of handling serious accusations like dowry harassment.