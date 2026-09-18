Chittari Haribabu killed in Nizamabad, accused of murdering Gandham Vaishnavi

Haribabu was attacked by several people near a roadside eatery. One used a coconut-cutting knife to stab him.

Police are now focusing on Vaishnavi's brother, Santosh, as the main suspect after he reportedly purportedly claimed responsibility in a selfie video and said he wanted to surrender.

The case is sparking conversations about taking justice into one's own hands and the challenges of handling serious accusations like dowry harassment.