Chittoor: 7 students injured in school bus-lorry collision
India
A gravel-loaded lorry crashed into a school bus in Chittoor's Srirangarajapuram mandal on Friday (January 30, 2026), leaving seven students injured.
The lorry hit the school bus from behind, causing students to fall onto the bus floor, and one student suffered serious injuries, including partial loss of his tongue.
Driver arrested, case registered
The kids were on their way to GD Nellore when the accident happened.
Emergency teams rushed the most seriously hurt student to Chittoor Government Hospital, while six others received care at a local health center and are now stable.
The lorry was confiscated and its driver taken into custody, and police registered a case and are investigating the incident.