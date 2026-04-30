24 hospitalized after chlorine leak at abandoned Pune water plant

During this operation, several citizens were evacuated, and the leaking tank was patched using safety equipment, while 22 residents and two fire personnel who complained of breathlessness were rushed to Sassoon General Hospital for treatment. Fortunately, all affected individuals are now out of danger and under observation at the hospital.

Ongoing investigation

Tank was left unattended for a long time

A man who used to operate the water purification plant said he had dismantled the unit but left behind a tank with chlorine. This tank is suspected to have been unattended for a long time and developed a leak. Authorities are now probing how this hazardous material was left unsecured and if any negligence caused the incident.