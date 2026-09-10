Chongtham Vikram Singh killed outside Delhi home, 8 suspects arrested
India
Renowned Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh was killed outside his Delhi home on September 6 after confronting a group causing trouble.
He later died in the hospital, and eight suspects have been arrested.
Police say there is no evidence the attack was racially motivated, but the shocking incident has sparked grief and anger.
Manipur rock legend mourned amid protests
Singh was a legend in Manipur's rock scene and later explored jazz and fusion, earning respect as a musician and teacher.
Fans remember him as humble and passionate about his craft.
Now, Northeastern groups are protesting in Delhi, demanding justice for Singh and raising awareness about ongoing discrimination faced by their community.